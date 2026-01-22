As of 3 PM ET Thursday, we were precisely two weeks away from the NBA trade deadline.

And the whole league is eagerly anticipating the next move to follow up the early January thunderbolt that sent Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks to the Washington Wizards.

What next?

Let's expand on the latest offering above from our publisher that dropped Wednesday with my freshest reporting on all the big names we've been discussing throughout this Trade Season and an examination of the marketplace for big men:

Taking Wednesday's Warriors reporting from yesterday one step further: