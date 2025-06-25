The smoke is billowing. Whispers are flying free. There's so much noise and intentional misinformation that gets spread by various factions about these prospects and these picks that it can prove so challenging to sift through everything and keep your conviction on what to believe.

That's probably why I've never done a mock draft. And this, to be clear, isn't that.

But I've always wanted to work my way down the draft board with some decision-tree, flow-chart kind of thinking out loud. Hope you enjoy the format that we decided to test out on a huge day.

Here's what I believe to be true about tonight's opening round of the 2025 NBA Draft … starting with (what else?) the latest trade chatter: