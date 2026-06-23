I've never done a full mock draft before, but we have our own traditions here at The Stein Line.

My preferred predictive format for picks Nos. 1-to-30 is what we refer to in the theoretical office, simply, as the annual I Believe column.

It entails working my way down the first round board by sharing what I believe to be true, based on weeks' worth of reporting on the draft. Like so:

The inaugural edition one year was pretty good … not to brag. I believed the Sixers were drafting VJ Edgecombe at No. 3 and adopted that stance pretty much from the moment that Edgecombe committed to come to town for a workout while Ace Bailey declined to visit Philly. I believed that the Pelicans were considering the selection of Derik Queen at No. 7, which didn't quite turn out that way but did let you know how much New Orleans liked him. Which proved handy when the Pelicans acquired a second lottery pick from Atlanta to draft the Maryland product.

I also believed that there was interest in Cedric Coward as high as No. 11 … and that Hugo Gonzales was going to be a first-round pick … and, well, enough self-congratulatory hype. Let's back it up with a fresh compilation of Intel:

🏀 I believe that AJ Dybantsa …