More than a month has elapsed since Kawhi Leonard attended a press conference in the Toronto Raptors' practice facility to celebrate his retiring former teammate Kyle Lowry.

The NBA's schedule for the 2026-27 season, meanwhile, will be announced in full later this week.

Yet Leonard officially remains a member of the LA Clippers, who on June 30 agreed to terms on a trade to ship the 2019 NBA Finals MVP back to the Raptors in a swap that would send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and draft compensation the other way.

The Raptors made the decision on July 9 to press pause rather than complete the trade until the NBA announces a resolution to the long-running external investigation it has commissioned into allegations of salary-cap circumvention by the Clippers to pay Leonard beyond his contract dating to 2021. Yet league sources tell The Stein Line that Leonard continues to operate under the belief that he will be able to join the Raptors for training camp.