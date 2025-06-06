The Kevin Durant Trade Landscape is starting to take shape
The Jake Fischer Latest covers the Suns' efforts (and challenges) in trying to find the right deal to move Durant ... plus much more in this around-the-league notes compilation
It's an off day in the NBA Finals after an unforgettable Game 1 … but there's no such thing in the NBA intel-chasing game in the month of June.
So …
Here's the latest around-the-league chatter piling up in my notebook on Kevin Durant's future, next steps for Toronto, draft rumbles regarding the top 10 selections and more: