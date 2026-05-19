Hello from the conference finals …

I'm set for a return to Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of Knicks/Cavs. Won't be going to my usual Tuesday night pickup run because the home team is taking over Manhattan for the evening.

The on-court action, mind you, is only the NBA's most visible chaos this time of year. Numerous teams are preparing for a consequential trades-filled offseason … rife with personnel change that has already started on the coaching and front office front before we even get to next month's draft and the roster movement. In some respects, though, things aren't progressing as quickly as anticipated. Two coaching agents I spoke with, noting that only two of the league's five head coaching vacancies have been filled, described the marketplace so far as somewhat slow-moving.

Dallas (Masai Ujiri) and Chicago (Bryson Graham) have new lead decision-makers, but Philadelphia has just opened the league's third such search after last week's ouster of Daryl Morey. Chicago, Orlando and Portland, meanwhile, all still need a new coach after New Orleans removed itself from that list Monday by signing Jamahl Mosley to a five-year deal.

It's already time, then, for another around-the-league notebook to get into all the above after our publisher's lengthy Sunday Best notes featured tons of new Intel:

The Magic are advancing their process to replace Mosley, according to league sources, moving into formal conversations with candidates for the position.