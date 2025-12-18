Executives from all 30 NBA teams are descending upon Central Florida as we speak for the NBA's annual G League Showcase.

You can't quite equate the four-day gathering in Orlando to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, since the Feb. 5 trade deadline is still six-plus weeks away, but the event is an undeniable spark for NBA trade talk with so many team executives and agents congregated in one place ... as well as reporters like The People's Insider Jake Fischer on the premises monitoring all the activity.

Let's get into all the latest trade chatter in circulation:

The team most widely painted as Trade Deadline Sellers as the Showcase gets underway?