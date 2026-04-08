Our Hall of Fame proprietor tipped us off in his Sunday column that this would be a big week in Chicago:

By Monday afternoon, Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley had been dismissed.

That means both Dallas and Chicago now have front office vacancies on top of the considerable activity expected leaguewide this offseason on the coaching front.

Stein also wrote in his Sunday Best piece that the Bulls hope to retain coach Billy Donovan and revealed the growing anticipation in Milwaukee that Doc Rivers won't be back on the Bucks' bench next season.

Now it's my turn to add to his reporting with lots more from the coaching carousel touching on numerous teams, with some experts in the field saying that it won't be surprising if the number of coaching changes ultimately strays into double digits.

"There's going to be 8 to 12 [changes]," one league source with direct knowledge of the coaching market told The Stein Line.

Why so much projected movement?