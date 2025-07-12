LAS VEGAS — Around-the-league NBA notes on a Saturday?

Without waiting to make this a Sunday Best compilation?

Right after

Jake Fischer and the publisher of

ran into each other in totally random fashion outside the Aria hotel on the famed Vegas Strip?

The Stein Line

Right after we had both attended Friday night functions, brazenly on the hunt for NBA Intel, when Fischer completely startled a head-buried-in-one-of-his-phones Stein?

As it should be!



To the latest on the (actual) most talked-about free agent headline at NBA Summer League, vital updates on both Bradley Beal and Chris Paul, plus many more items of pressing interest from both of our notebooks: