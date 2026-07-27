Are Sunday mornings, like Lionel Richie says, actually easy?

This particular Sunday was pretty busy by late July standards in the NBA thanks to the Philadelphia 76ers officially signing a free agent named LeBron James.

Also: Cleveland reached an agreement to sign former No. 5 overall pick Mario Hezonja away from Real Madrid and Denver — approaching an 11:59 PM ET deadline — ultimately matched Oklahoma City's two-year, $12 million offer sheet to restricted free agent Spencer Jones.

What happens next?

Let's dig into some trade and free agency possibilities, as well as some of the backstory behind James' decision to become a Sixer, in my latest assemblage of Late Night NBA Intel.



What did Philadelphia have to offset a minimum salary offer to James beyond the foursome of stars already on its roster?