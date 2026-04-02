Many NBA talent evaluators, agents and other league personnel are on their way to Indianapolis for this weekend's Final Four … if they haven’t already landed in Hoosierland.

And there's a ton of first-round talent to be scouted from the various Final Four participants (Arizona, Illinois, Michigan and UConn) that has scouts excited for this closing burst of college games for the season.

Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler, pinpointed by The Stein Line as a one-and-done sleeper back in November, has seemingly cemented himself months later as a surefire top-10 pick. Also must-scout are Wagler's fellow Diaper Dandies with Arizona — Brayden Burries and Koa Peat — as well as Michigan's imposing frontcourt trio: Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara.

What does UConn's Elite Eight hero Braylon Mullins, for that matter, have in store for an encore after his l-o-n-g triple that dunked Duke?

Let's set things up by diving into a fresh batch of NBA Draft-related notes:

Leading off with the aforementioned Wagler …