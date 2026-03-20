For many around the NBA, fans and front office folks alike, March Madness equates to all things draft as much as which school will ultimately cut the NCAA Tournament championship nets.

And naturally that’s the approach we employ here.

Tanking seemingly emerged as a loud and constant talking point earlier than ever this season because this 2026 draft class has been getting rave reviews from NBA talent evaluators for even longer. One longtime scout told me this week that he believes there are “eight or nine” freshmen alone who he considers to have All-Star potential.

What else is the scouting community saying about a talent pool that stretches well beyond AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer?

Let’s dive into it all here with a fresh compilation of draft-related notes to complement your weekend TV viewing: