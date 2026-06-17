Jalen Brunson's road to NBA Finals MVP reminds me of a chat I had with an NBA scout back in March while Darius Acuff Jr. was scoring rampantly throughout the SEC Tournament.

The grizzled talent evaluator said to me: "Acuff is awesome, but unless he's Brunson, he can't be the best player on a championship team."

A similar critique has followed Cam Boozer throughout this draft process, but the subject of diminutive guards is as loud as any NBA Draft topic out there once you get past the rising anticipation to see how the consensus top four of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Boozer and Caleb Wilson finally plays out after a zillion mocks. The next tier of this draft is overflowing with guards — some of them indeed on the small side — that will all be hoping to emulate the Knicks' offensive engine as much as they feasibly can when they get to the pros.

Even the presence of a seven-year veteran guard like Darius Garland on the Clippers' roster factors in to trying to project how the rest of Tuesday night's lottery will play out after the first four selections.

Your complete 1-to-30 draft order for the first round.

Let's dive into my latest NBA Draft Intel with less a week to wait now for the official proceedings to get going in Brooklyn.

ESPN first reported this week that Peterson has been solely focused on visiting the Wizards and no other team. The Kansas guard believes he still has a strong chance to usurp Dybantsa as the No. 1 pick.

Yet there's a lot happening here beneath the surface.