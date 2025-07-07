With the league's summer marketplace open for a full week now and summer league play already underway, two fresh focal points have begun to generate much of the conversation and fascination in NBA free agency.

For starters there is the very slow-moving restricted free agency landscape headlined by Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga, Chicago's Josh Giddey, Philadelphia's Quentin Grimes and Brooklyn's Cam Thomas.



And then there is the increasingly expected availability this week of Bradley Beal as a sudden marquee unrestricted free agent ... and how that will affect the fates of some high-profile veteran guards.



Namely future Hall of Famers Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook and former Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.