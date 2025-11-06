There are so many games to watch. Wednesday alone served up 11. How do you guys keep up with all the action?

Personally I love mowing through the roughly 40-minute All Possessions links on League Pass. And this week I've spent some time trying out watching those recordings while wearing some newfangled XREAL One Pro AR glasses. You can plug them into your laptop and pretty instantly there's a 300-inch image — like a movie-theatre projector — in my home office.

The glasses have been particularly useful, I’ve found, to zoom in on what's happening on benches across the NBA, whether that's when the camera of a game broadcast pans along the sideline in between whistles ... or even in the background after a made bucket.

I went back and watched last week's Memphis win over Phoenix, for example, after someone told me over the phone that he thought Ja Morant could be getting ready to quiet-quit on the Grizzlies. That tip, to be clear, came from the game before the second-half fiasco against the Lakers that prompted Morant's one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.