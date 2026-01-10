We've been writing about Trae Young, Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball and their respective trade candidacies for weeks. Months, even.

My first detailed piece on the landscape for this All-Star trio was dated Nov. 23. As in pre-Thanksgiving:

Now look how it's turned out.

This week began with Monday's report from our venerable publisher that the Washington Wizards had emerged as a real-deal trade destination for Atlanta's Face of the Franchise. On Wednesday morning, I broke down the Young landscape with a detailed examination of all the various factors that established the Wizards as the only clear trade partner for Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh. By Wednesday night, Atlanta and Washington had come to terms on a trade.

Now it's Morant's turn in the spotlight. The Grizzlies, as of Friday, were signaling loud and clear to the rest of the league that they are welcoming offers for Morant ... something that Memphis had consistently resisted until now.

We've confirmed via league sources with knowledge of the situation that Memphis is indeed weighing a potential retool of their roster in favor of a full-fledged youth movement that would include moving on from their own former All-Star point guard.

Today's around-the-league notebook thus goes heavy on everything bubbling on Beale Street …