NBA commissioner Adam Silver boldly announced this week that the league office takes this season's rampant Tanking Talk "very seriously" and insisted that "we are going to fix it ... full stop."

That was Wednesday.

On Friday, after details about some of the leading concepts under consideration to usher in a new round of lottery reform leaked out, you inevitably wondered what made Silver sound so confident at the podium.

Such was the ponderous and confusing nature of at least two of the three concepts.

The league itself, of course, knows there is no obvious fix to lottery woes and Silver readily admits it. The NBA has been grappling with the flaws of its lottery system since its inception in 1985 and that struggle has only intensified to new levels this season with nearly a third of the league's 30 teams openly tanking in advance of the highly anticipated 2026 NBA Draft. (You know exactly what we're talking about if you happened to watch games Friday night involving Utah … or Indiana … or Brooklyn … or Memphis … or Washington.)

Yet Silver also revealed this week that a special Board of Governors vote has been scheduled for May to institute changes before next season. Which means significant alterations to the lottery are coming. And soon. Domestic expansion was intended to be the headline topic from this BOG session … only for Tanking Talk to take over yet again.

Here's what we know at this point: