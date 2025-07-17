Forecasts of a difficult summer for free agents were plentiful even before this NBA offseason began. The Brooklyn Nets stood as the lone franchise with significant salary cap space to spend, severely limiting the options for players in search of paydays with a new team.



Especially if the player was hoping for a salary north of the $14.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception.



Now?



More than two weeks into free agency, many executives and agents around the league are still openly wondering: What is Brooklyn doing with its cap space?