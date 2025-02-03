The Luka Dončić Trade Latest
More to uncover the supposed mystery regarding Dallas' willingness to end its relationship with one of the league's most accomplished superstars
It was still Sunday as I posted this.
News of the Mavericks and Lakers hooking up for the most shocking blockbuster trade in NBA history was right around 24 hours old when I hit the orange publish button on this one.
However ...
There is already more backstory to share to go with our first piece here from earlier Sunday on the Dončić/Anthony Davis trade thunderbolt that has shaken the NBA:
Here is a huge helping of new stuff: