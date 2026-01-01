Last weekend I was walking back home from the gym when I received a text from an industry colleague (and loyal subscriber!) who is extremely curious about the moves that Golden State might make this Trade Season.

"Why aren't people talking about Michael Porter Jr. for the Warriors?" he asked. "He's almost as good as Lauri Markkanen, but at half the cost."

I got a similar question recently from a Nets fan who's always gracious in his DM badgerings about the league's transactional rumbles.

"What is Michael Porter Jr.'s trade value?"

It's obviously not hard for Brooklynites to envision Nets GM Sean Marks turning yet another veteran into more draft capital. The first assignment of the new year, then, crystalized pretty quickly. I started making calls with that exact question in mind: What does the Porter market look like?

I've been making those calls since Monday, when the Warriors were in town to visit Porter and his Nets, and this is what we found:

It's not just readers firing up their trade machines. Let's begin with the simple fact that Porter, just 26 games into his Brooklyn tenure, has significantly rebuilt his stock among NBA decision-makers.