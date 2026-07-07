In a May appearance of his Mind The Game podcast, LeBron James casually threw in a "maybe into August" reference when he was spelling out to co-host Steve Nash what his free agency might look like:

Hold on a sec …

It really wouldn't take that long. Could it?

While that sort of extended process certainly seems unlikely, there's a tangible anticipation in some corners of the league about the wait for an outcome stretching into next week at the very least.

Meaning that the LeBron Watch is seen as a lock to seep into the famed Las Vegas Summer League, which starts Thursday and runs through July 19.

LeBron's 2014 free agency famously lasted until July 11th when he left Miami to return to Cleveland. James' agent Rich Paul has undoubtedly left the impression in multiple recent interviews that he expects the 2026 edition to extend for longer.

More follows below on King James as well other free agency and trade matters from all over the league from your favorite NBA Intel-gathering doubles team:

Among the questions teams out there are asking about The LeBron Sweepstakes: