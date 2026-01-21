It's that time of year.

The time when around-the-league notebooks will start becoming a multi-times-a-week occurrence in advance of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Golden State. Memphis. New York.

Let's get right into the Trade Season latest with those high-profile situations and more:

The Warriors are trying — stress: trying — to take a measured approach after absorbing the shock of Monday night's loss of Jimmy Butler to a season-ending knee tear.

The official team announcement to confirm Butler's injury issued Tuesday night legitimately oozes with pain:

The Warriors have been as active as any team leading up to the Feb. 5 trade buzzer in terms of exploring their options, but there is no obvious response to the loss of their second-best player, who was performing at an extremely high and efficient level in his first full season as a Warrior for a team that won 12 of 16 games before Tuesday's home loss to Toronto.