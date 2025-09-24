MANCHESTER, England — It's a momentous week for your footy-loving hoops publisher here in Inglaterra.

The NBA's 80th season is officially underway after New York, Brooklyn and New Orleans all held their Media Day on Tuesday, but I decided to sneak over to England to make the most of the final week on the 2025 calendar before all 30 teams in #thisleague are officially back on the floor for training camp.

On Tuesday we got our first glimpse of a slimmed-down Zion Williamson in New Orleans … joining a slimmed-down Luka Dončić in Lakerland and a slimmed-down Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.

What ranks as an absolutely brutal recent schedule for my beloved Manchester City has been incredibly kind to me, providing the unforeseen opportunity to see five games in the space of 10 days:

Last Thursday: City v Napoli because of the scheduling folly that forced the hosts to play a Champions League game less than 72 hours before a Premier League trip to the Emirates.

Sunday: Arsenal v City ... as previously tweeted:

Tuesday: Bolton v City U21s.

Wednesday: Huddersfield Town v City.

Saturday: City v Burnley.



Of course, even when I'm away on a chaotic trip like this, I keep publishing. I wish I had more of an off switch, but I've never been great at relaxing. I always tell myself that I'm going to get better at it, year after year, then repeatedly fail.

Anyway ...



When you add in the season opener at Wolves in August, I will have seen five of City's first eight games of the new season (plus our lone preseason friendly at Palermo) before returning for Mavericks Media Day on Monday. A new personal record! Or put another way: I'm an incurable English football addict who, as a certain Dirk Nowitzki has been prone to suggest/lecture, should just move here already.

Kevin DeBruyne's return with Napoli to play against City last week was full of complications even before the red card shown to his teammate Giovanni Di Lorenzo — which led to KDB’s substitution after just 26 minutes when many in the crowd (including me) really weren't ready to see him as an opponent — but Wednesday's League Cup trip to the former McAlpine Stadium also has its own layered backstory. Having only been to Huddersfield once in my life nearly 30 years ago, I now can somehow claim that a longtime pal — Sacramento radio fixture Carmichael Dave — is part of the Terriers' hierarchy as a club advisor to American owner Kevin Nagle. Yorkshire isn’t the easiest place to get to from The 916 for a midweek game, so it looks like the longtime Kings chronicler for 1140 AM won't be able to make it in time to watch the match alongside me, but Dave and Town have been incredibly gracious in welcoming me back as a visitor.

I'll eventually publish a photo album from the whole trip, but as stated The Stein Line will be supplying you with a week full of the usual NBA content amid all my footy appointments.

Here, again, are Monday's around-the league NBA notes from me:

We'll also have two pieces this week (one Wednesday and another this weekend) from

Jake Fischer as well as the results of our annual Western Conference Community Predictions project dropping on Thursday.

Let's hoop!

The Stein Line is a reader-supported newsletter with both Free and Paid subscriptions available … and those who opt for the Paid edition are taking an active role in the reporting by providing vital assistance to bolster my independent coverage of #thisleague. Feel free to forward this post to family and friends interested in the NBA and please consider becoming a Paid subscriber to have full access to all of my posts. As a reminder: Tuesday editions, on this and every Newsletter Tuesday, go out free to anyone who signs up, just as my Tuesday pieces did in their New York Times incarnation. Share The Stein Line Thanks for reading The Stein Line! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Find of the Week

My good buddy Rob Shannon sent me this Instagram post, which I presumably would never have seen otherwise because I don't use Instagram much.

Barely remember writing this piece ... though I definitely did occasionally fill in on the NHL beat for the legendary Rick Sadowski before I got my NBA shot as the LADN's beat writer traveling with the Clippers in February 1994 just days before that season's trade deadline:

(Substack) Note of the Week

Thursday, again, is the day we'll trot out our Western Conference 1-to-15 predictions according to the 100-plus panelists who submitted ballots.



Also: Those of you who, like me, consider themselves NBA season preview magazine devotees should read the entire Note!