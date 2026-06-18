Less than a week away from next Tuesday's NBA Draft, which since early May has been regarded leaguewide as the Milwaukee Bucks' self-imposed deadline to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, there is a virtually universal sentiment shared by numerous front offices as well as the agents of players potentially involved in a Giannis deal.

Everyone is more than ready for this saga to come to a merciful conclusion.

And we know many of you are, too.

Alas …

The possibility was raised Wednesday that we might not see a resolution by early next week. The topic of Antetokounmpo's future in Brewtown has been a roller-coaster for more than a year and took another wild dip when a dear friend of The Stein Line — Chris Haynes — said on Sirius XM's Deals & Dunks show that he's lost some confidence in the idea that Antetokounmpo could be dealt by Tuesday.

Let me, however, say this.

I'm still optimistic.

And now let me tell you why …

There's something important you need to understand about the Bucks: