Late Night with The Stein Line?

Who could resist this time of year?

No Friday night partying here. There's too much NBA draft, trade and agency Intel to dissect.

Let's get into it all as we steel for Washington's long-awaited decision on Tuesday night's No. 1 overall selection, what the LA Clippers do at No. 5 and maybe even a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to end the league's longest-running saga.

I heard the same word several times this week when talking to NBA personnel from teams that have engaged with the Bucks on a potential Antetokounmpo deal: