Basketball is back.

Jayson Tatum is back dunking.

We have another full slate of preseason games on this Friday night, after an exciting week that has already showcased Victor Wembanyama entering Year 3 in San Antonio and the new-look Golden State Warriors. Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe was terrific on Wednesday night against Stephen Curry and Co., only adding to the growing leaguewide belief we reported last Sunday that Portland's fourth-year swingman could be in line for a contract extension as rich as $100 million over four years.

Now to the latest from my notebook on WNBA relocation rumbles, NCAA/NBA crossover developments and numerous updates on the NBA's rookie scale contract extension and trade fronts: