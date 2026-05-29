The NBA's latest potential coach, executive and player movementLOTS of new Intel to dispense on the morning after San Antonio's season-extending Game 6 triumph over Oklahoma CityThe People's Insider and Marc SteinMay 29, 2026∙ Paid21ShareSome pressing news updates from around the NBA after San Antonio forced a Game 7 in the Western Conference finals with a smothering home victory over the reigning champions from Oklahoma City … covering Orlando, Philadelphia, Cleveland and more:San Antonio Spurs@spursBIG SPURS WIN!!! 2:58 AM · May 29, 2026 · 21.7K Views101 Replies · 820 Reposts · 2.05K LikesThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inA guest post byThe People's InsiderFounded by @JakeLFischer, former Yahoo! Sports Senior NBA reporter. Bleacher Report NBA Insider. Contributor to The Stein Line.Subscribe to The People's Insider