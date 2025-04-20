Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?



On the first Sunday of the NBA playoffs?



At the end of a wildly busy week that followed up a wildly chaotic regular season?



As it should be!





Jake Fischer and I have joined forces to assemble this Sunday Intel bonanza. So let's get right to it: The latest from our notebooks on the Warriors, Suns, Pelicans, Kings, Mavericks — plus updates on the trade status of stars such as Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant — with the playoffs now underway and the league's coaching carousel spinning anew:

After a hard-fought home win over Memphis to deliver the first Play-In Tournament victory in franchise history, Golden State opens its ballyhooed first-round matchup with Houston on the road Sunday night.



Important sidebar to the all the Youth vs. Experience talk in that series now that Jimmy Butler is teaming up with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to lead the No. 7 seeds: Leaguewide curiosity regarding Jonathan Kuminga's future as a Warrior.