The NBA's latest trade and free agency and coaching carousel chatter
Tons of new reporting for you in a comprehensive new Sunday around-the-league notes package
Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?
On the first Sunday of the NBA playoffs?
At the end of a wildly busy week that followed up a wildly chaotic regular season?
As it should be!
After a hard-fought home win over Memphis to deliver the first Play-In Tournament victory in franchise history, Golden State opens its ballyhooed first-round matchup with Houston on the road Sunday night.
Important sidebar to the all the Youth vs. Experience talk in that series now that Jimmy Butler is teaming up with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to lead the No. 7 seeds: Leaguewide curiosity regarding Jonathan Kuminga's future as a Warrior.