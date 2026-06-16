Saturday night's conclusion to the NBA Finals enabled all 30 NBA teams, as of Sunday, to begin negotiations with their own free agents and contract-extension-eligible players.

And I'm told that the marketplace is already rife with meaningful conversation with only a week to go now before the NBA Draft.

So let's get right to it: To expand upon the Sunday night Intel compilation above from Old Man Stein, below you'll find what I'm hearing from around the league on various free agents and how some of those rumbles inevitably overlap with the ongoing Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga.

We begin with a rather significant development in the nation's capital …