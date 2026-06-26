The two-day NBA Draft is complete.

After the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

Followed by the three-team trade that will send Julius Randle to Brooklyn being stunningly expanded by the Minnesota Timberwolves … to ship Naz Reid to Charlotte so LaMelo Ball can team up with Anthony Edwards in 'Sota.

What's next?

If the trade tone set already this week is any indication, these next few days until NBA free agency officially opens Tuesday at 6 PM ET will continue to be busy.

On Thursday, which somehow also happened to be the 5th birthday for The Stein Line, we published a comprehensive story on Kawhi Leonard's future:

Now let's get into the futures of Jaylen Brown, Ja Morant, Mitchell Robinson and the Detroit Pistons at large — plus more on Kawhi — in one of our trademark Intel dispatches. The wrinkle this time is that we decided, after a string of Late Night Intel posts, to try serving this one for breakfast …

The Kawhi story featured above revealed Toronto's interest in exploring trades to try to reacquire the best player they've ever had to team with Scottie Barnes … with sources saying that Leonard would indeed have the Raptors on his short list of teams that he's open to signing a contract extension with in the event that his seven-season relationship with the Clippers came to an end.