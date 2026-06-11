The (still) hard-to-process events Wednesday night that propelled the New York Knicks to a second-half comeback from 29 points down in Game 4 of the NBA Finals have to be rewatched to be believed.

Multiple times.

Yet they have also inched us closer to the end of the 2025-26 season.

The Knicks obviously need one more win to clinch their first championship since 1973 — with a first crack at it Saturday night in San Antonio in Game 5 — but there's also no denying that we are soon to enter into a pivotal window between the end of the Finals and the first round of the NBA Draft on June 23.

The very window expected to at last deliver a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade out of Milwaukee.

Anticipation is only growing that the most consequential domino of the NBA offseason is soon to fall, just as Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam suggested in early May that it likely would, before Milwaukee is on the clock with the No. 10 pick in the draft.

The ripple effects will be vast. Let's examine some of them as we take stock of where things stand.

What I stated on my latest Bleacher Report stream Tuesday — how we had only been able to pinpoint two teams that were definitively in active trade pursuit of Antetokounmpo: Miami and Portland — might be in need of amendment.

Turns out that the key word there was active.