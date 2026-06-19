The NBA's latest trade, free agency and draft chatter
With coaching carousel updates as well because, yeah, it's that time of year. LOTS here
We got irresistibly in-depth Intel compilations from Jake Fischer on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night this week.
Now it's my turn.
To the latest from my notebook on everything I've collected in recent days on the NBA's trade, free agency and coaching carousel fronts ... as well as some draft morsels. Let's hoop!
I usually leave the draft stuff to Jake, but this one has to be discussed immediately …