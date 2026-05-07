NBA Draft Lottery Weekend is almost here.

We are just a few days away now from the final Ping Pong "air mix" machine drawing in Chicago under the league's 14-ball, 1,000-combination lottery system, which will determine the fates of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer and the many franchises hoping to obtain one of them. And I will be in the sealed-off room to witness proceedings for the fifth time.

Lottery outcomes have naturally been a dominant topic in my recent conversations with NBA executives on top of ongoing coaching searches throughout the NBA. Anticipation builds as we draw closer to every team knowing exactly what their draft positions will be on June 23-24, accelerating how numerous offseasons will play out.

We'll get to more on the lottery in a bit, but let's lead off in Milwaukee, where Bucks leadership just introduced new head coach Taylor Jenkins ... and made some revealing comments about the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst spelled out to reporters what we've been hearing for days now: Giannis did not take an active role in their pursuit of Jenkins.

As for Antetokounmpo himself …