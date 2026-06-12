The NBA's up-to-the-minute latest trade chatter
All part of another around-the-league Intel compilation
Giannis, Giannis, Giannis.
That is where the NBA's focus continues to be when it comes to Trade Watch away from the NBA Finals. As The People's Insider Jake Fischer spelled out Thursday in the piece enclosed below, anticipation only grows leaguewide that the Milwaukee Bucks are progressing toward a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade that they hope to consummate in the window between the Finals being finished off and the two-day NBA Draft that begins June 23.
Antetokounmpo's future, though, is hardly the NBA's only pressing trade topic. Let's get into several significant offseason talking points as we await Saturday night's Knicks/Spurs Game 5 of the Finals in San Antonio:
But first …
We actually do have to start with a Giannis update: