Giannis, Giannis, Giannis.

That is where the NBA's focus continues to be when it comes to Trade Watch away from the NBA Finals. As The People's Insider Jake Fischer spelled out Thursday in the piece enclosed below, anticipation only grows leaguewide that the Milwaukee Bucks are progressing toward a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade that they hope to consummate in the window between the Finals being finished off and the two-day NBA Draft that begins June 23.

The NBA's latest trade chatter The People's Insider · Jun 11 The (still) hard-to-process events Wednesday night that propelled the New York Knicks to a second-half comeback from 29 points down in Game 4 of the NBA Finals have to be rewatched to be believed. Read full story

Antetokounmpo's future, though, is hardly the NBA's only pressing trade topic. Let's get into several significant offseason talking points as we await Saturday night's Knicks/Spurs Game 5 of the Finals in San Antonio:

But first …

We actually do have to start with a Giannis update: