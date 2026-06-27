The NBA's up-to-the-minute latest trade and free agency Intel
It's yet another joint notes-fest from Stein and Fischer
Back to the Late Night Intel flow ...
We served up a breakfast posting Friday morning (also enclosed here), but there was no waiting until Saturday with this stacked around-the-league notes compilation.
Not with what we've collected from the league's personnel grapevine as Tuesday's official start to free agency at 6 PM ET draws near.
To the latest reporting from the two of us on Jaylen Brown, restricted free agency, Atlanta's acquisition ambitions and more:
There is one team leaguewide, sources say, most frequently described as actively pursuing Boston's Jaylen Brown.