Back to the Late Night Intel flow ...

We served up a breakfast posting Friday morning (also enclosed here), but there was no waiting until Saturday with this stacked around-the-league notes compilation.

Not with what we've collected from the league's personnel grapevine as Tuesday's official start to free agency at 6 PM ET draws near.

To the latest reporting from the two of us on Jaylen Brown, restricted free agency, Atlanta's acquisition ambitions and more:

There is one team leaguewide, sources say, most frequently described as actively pursuing Boston's Jaylen Brown.