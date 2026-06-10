The NBA Finals resume Wednesday night with Game 4 at Madison Square Garden, but things are getting undeniably busier, too, for the 28 teams watching the championship round from home.

There are less than two weeks to go now before the 2026 NBA Draft, which is another way of saying: Trade Season is almost upon us. Then free agency starts one week after that.

We're getting to the point on the calendar, in other words, where around-the-league notebooks like these can (and probably will) become a daily (or near-daily) occurrence. We're hearing lots of stuff as a duo and are determined to get it into written form for you as quickly as we can. So …

After making sure you saw the above Tuesday night news update from the Finals — San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama was not assessed any retroactive sanction for his first-quarter toss of New York's Jalen Brunson to the floor in Game 3 that was missed by the referees in real time — here is our most up-to-date leaguewide trade chatter …

We lead off, naturally, with the latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future.