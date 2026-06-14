The NBA has its eighth different champion in a span of eight seasons for the very first time.

The New York Knicks.

You indeed read that right.

The long-suffering Knicks of New York can finally make a claim on the final night of the NBA season that they've been unable to utter since May of 1973:

How a Knicks championship looks on the cover of The New York Post .

The most dominant team of the NBA's 2025-26 postseason (see the excellent enclosed research from Neil Paine) finished off the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night to clinch their five-game Finals revenge for what happened in 1999 — when Patrick Ewing was injured and couldn't play — and finally bring a halt to Fifty-Two Years of Hurt.

Next thing you'll tell me is that England's gonna win the World Cup.

I know it's my remit to try to put the achievement in the proper historical perspective, but there will be time for that. In this case I find myself more eager to hear from Knicks fans who truly live and die with their team, and who undoubtedly wondered if this day would ever come, to tell us watching them celebrate how it feels to actually see these guys reach the NBA summit.

After Jalen Brunson, former No. 33 overall pick, rumbled for 45 points in a 94-90 victory in Game 5 in San Antonio in what will go down as the gaudiest scoring performance ever from a Knick in the Finals, Karl-Anthony Towns seemed to agree with that sentiment when he appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter and told Scott Van Pelt: "I think, even for us, I don't think we understand the magnitude of what we've just done."

These Finals only lasted five games, same as San Antonio's triumph in 1999 that secured the first of the Spurs' five championships, but there was so much memorable stuff stuffed inside this particular 4-1 that is sure to endure.

Eight elements that stand out here as the NBA's ultimate Parity Era dribbles on:

🏀 The Knicks' historic Game 4 comeback from 29 points down, given all that had to go right for the hosts and all that had to go wrong for the Spurs in that second half before OG Anunoby's miraculous tip-in for the win, is an obvious all-timer. You struggle to believe how it all played out, days later now, even if you did watch it as it unfolded Wednesday night.

🏀 Brunson is an all-timer, too. As an NBA champion, on top of his two college crowns at Villanova, New York's little lefty immediately enters the pantheon with Nikola Jokić and Manu Ginobili in terms of second-round picks who played starring roles for championship teams. It must be said, of course, that he was much more Jokić than Ginobili for these Knicks, sealing Finals MVP honors with the sort of gaudy point total in a Finals clincher that only Michael Jordan has ever managed when it comes to NBA guards. In the process, Brunson also heaped countless mounds of additional misery upon the Dallas Mavericks, who lost him for nothing in free agency in the summer of 2022 before they willingly traded away Luka Dončić in February 2025. The Dončić trade, of course, belongs in a category unto itself, but together they will be recorded as two of the worst own goals in the history of the sport.

🏀 Towns was plagued by serious foul trouble in Game 5 but played the most meaningful two-way basketball of his career in this series to make wistful Timberwolves fans miss him more than ever. This Jeremias Engelmann piece expertly explained KAT's emergence as an effective counter to Victor Wembanyama:

🏀 Mike Brown was, at best, New York's sixth choice to succeed Tom Thibodeau after last season's Knicks lost to Indiana in the Eastern Conference finals. We repeat: Sixth choice. I would estimate that I've thought about this (still very) hard-to-process scenario quite often since the Knicks won the NBA Cup in December. Brown's career arc is remarkable. The early years with LeBron James in his first of two stints coaching the Cavaliers. Getting fired by the Lakers just five games into the 2012-13 season. Filling in for an ailing Steve Kerr for so much of a 2016-17 postseason title run for Golden State. Getting fired over the phone by Sacramento on his drive to the airport for a team flight so soon after winning Coach of the Year honors and leading the Light The Beam Kings to their only playoff berth in 20 years. And then being asked to replace Thibodeau after the Knicks were blocked from going after five sitting coaches they clumsily tried to chase first: Dallas' Jason Kidd, Houston's Ime Udoka, Minnesota's Chris Finch, Atlanta's Quin Snyder and Chicago's Billy Donovan. Brown's role in this title run is a movie in itself.

🏀 Knicks reserve guard Jose Alvarado sparked more Mavericks memories with his key role in Game 4 crunch time ... and not only because he emerged as an unlikely NBA Finals game-changer just like his Puerto Rico national-team predecessor J.J. Barea in 2011. Alvarado's impact as a second ballhandler beside Brunson in Game 4 crunch time inevitably had some of us recalling the formula that helped propel Dallas to the Western Conference finals in 2021-22 when no one was expecting it. Dončić, Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie … two members of that trio were always on the floor for that team. To great effect.

🏀 Maybe the Knicks didn't have a consensus top-10 player in the league until Brunson's brilliance in these Finals slammed home that status, but they were always regarded as extremely deep. It's a level of depth reminiscent of what propelled Indiana all the way to Game 7 of the NBA Finals last season. Rest assured that numerous rival teams out there have been paying attention to the fact that Brown routinely felt comfortable enough to put eight, nine or 10 different players on the floor in the most meaningful games and what a great state that seems to be for any coach and organization wishing to contend in the modern NBA.

🏀 How long will his copious Game 4 struggles and errors, followed by a nightmarish Game 5, stick reputation-wise to the Spurs' De'Aaron Fox? He played hurt for much of the playoffs and got precious little credit for persevering on a bad ankle, but there's no way around it: The Spurs would be wise to expand Dylan Harper's role sooner rather than later and thus the wisdom of signing Fox to a four-year, $222 million max contract last summer so soon after drafting Harper is firmly under the microscope. Fox (3-for-15) and Stephon Castle (1-for-10) combined to shoot 4-for-25 from the floor Saturday night.

🏀 Yes: We saved Wemby for last. There will be an urge in some corners to overreact to the moments that poise deserted him during the last 10 seconds of Game 2 and much more of the second half in Game 4. He also invited yet another dose of unwanted scrutiny by stepping into Brunson's landing space on a 3 in Game 5's third quarter that would have put serious pressure on the league office to issue a retroactive flagrant foul that could have gotten Wemby suspended for a Game 6 had the Spurs forced one … especially after the NBA refused to do so following a much clearer flagrant on Brunson in Game 3. Yet you would be advised to remember that the French phenom is just 22. And that he had never logged a playoff second before this postseason. His offensive game clearly needs refinement — 34.2% shooting in the fourth quarter in these Finals confirm that — but it will surely come. Look how much damage he can already do when he doesn't even know how to get to his spots yet.

"We absolutely dominated for most of this series," Wembanyama said, "but our errors — our mistakes — are punished so hard."

Seriously. This was only the second time in San Antonio's seven trips to the Finals that it has tasted defeat. When I visited the Alamo City late in the regular season, I could sense that there was some internal concern about the Spurs' lack of playoff experience, but the know-how shortage didn't really show until the championship round. Not until after San Antonio outlasted the reigning champions from Oklahoma City in the Western Conference finals.

In the NBA Finals, by contrast, it showed up in every single game.

San Antonio, though, will surely be back on this stage with its Wembanyama/Harper/Castle core. Seemingly less than ever is promised in the NBA's Parity Era, but you say that with confidence about the Wemby-led Spurs.

Yet this clearly was — is — New York's time. It really was the Knicks' turn. The comeback from 22 points down with less than eight minutes to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland was merely just a preview of their resurrection powers. They went unbeaten for 13 games and 46 days in these playoffs and then, after being exposed to defeat at last in Game 3 of the Finals at Madison Square Garden, responded with a comeback for the ages and then one more emphatic closeout despite falling behind again, this time by 16 points.

"We don't really talk about it, but the weight of that jersey," Knicks forward Josh Hart admitted. "The expectations [and] the pressure of that jersey … I can say right now it's the lightest it’s ever felt."

Understandable. This team Leon Rose built is the NBA's first to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy and NBA Cup double in the same season. It just beat the Spurs four times in five tries despite spotting a double-digit lead to San Antonio in the first quarter of all five games. And it joins only Toronto in 2018-19, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, as NBA champions with four starters acquired via trade. These Knicks and those Raptors are also the league's only two teams, per Elias, to open a Finals-clinching game with five players it didn't draft.

The Knicks surely would have loved to hoist their long-awaited championship hardware at MSG if they could have, but you don't dare drag the series out if you don't have to. Not when more than five decades had elapsed since their last title coronation.

And now?

Things are suddenly so sunny in Gotham that one wonders if Rose might actually consent to a press conference before the start of next season's title defense.

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Prediction Results

Back on June 2, when we asked for community Finals predictions, only 15 of our nearly 40 respondents picked the Knicks to win it all.

And only three of those 15 called Knicks in 5.

The trio that saw the future: Brian Moore, Anthony V. and Nick (no last name or initial provided.)

You can take a look at the original file here if you want to revisit everyone's selections:

(Substack) Note(s) of the Week

Declaration(s) of note via Substack Notes … with soccer also very much on my mind right now even amid such monumental hoop happenings since a World Cup in North America is officially underway: