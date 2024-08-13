August 13th, as you surely know by now, is a holiday circled annually on our calendar.



International Left-Handers Day!



And it has even fallen on a Tuesday in 2024.



That means two things here: 1) The usual Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza will be delayed until later this evening or maybe even tomorrow morning because 2) we must first publish our annual (and completely OFFICIAL even though no one formally sanctioned it) NBA All-Lefty Team.



With an assist from my pal Mike Lynch of Basketball Reference, I have counted up 56 eligible players: 56 players who were listed as left-handed and played at least one regular-season NBA game in 2023-24. Fifty-six, by the way, is believed to be a single-season league record, topping the 54 lefties who appeared in at least one NBA game in 2021-22.



Another announcement: We're sticking with the format we've employed for years despite howls from my podcast partner Chris Haynes to expand the squad. I'm stubbornly doing it All-Star voting style as I have for as long as I can remember: Two backcourt selections and three frontcourt selections ... with a sixth man tacked on as a bonus.



To the honorees!