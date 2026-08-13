The OFFICIAL 2026 All-Lefty Team
On International Left-Handers Day, as always, we honor last season's elite Southpaw Six with a list no one (and we mean no one) can dispute
Over the weekend I reached out to the league office with a plea:
Please don't announce the full 2026-27 schedule on Thursday.
I was trying to preserve the sanctity of International Left-Handers Day. I argued that nothing should be happening Thursday in the NBA to steal the thunder of what we will always treat as a national holiday here at Stein Line HQ.
Ye…