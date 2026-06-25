The Raptors want to be "opportunistic" on the trade market ... and maybe even nostalgic
The Jake Fischer Latest takes you inside a tantalizing potential reunion
Where will the Toronto Raptors turn in the trade market after the Minnesota Timberwolves convinced the Charlotte Hornets to part with LaMelo Ball faster than most league observers envisioned?
Point guard and center are widely billed as the Raptors' primary needs, but The Stein Line has learned that they are looking elsewhere, too.
To the past even.