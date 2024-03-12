The New York Knicks, even with All-Star guard Jalen Brunson at the controls, wheezed their way to scoring just 73 points Sunday night in a loss to Philadelphia.



Dallas' Luka Dončić scored 73 points by himself in a Jan. 26 masterpiece in Atlanta.



Those are the extremes in an NBA season marked by the most statistically robust offense we've seen since the late 1960s ... or at least that's what we were seeing until the All-Star break.