Summertime doesn't officially start until June 20 according to the pesky calendar, but why hold off on the hoopla?

Why, indeed, when so many NBA front offices are already forecasting a significant amount of trade activity that could very well involve Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Phoenix's Kevin Durant and maybe even a Boston Celtic or two.

The Summer of Trades.

That is what many teams out there are bracing for ... whether both of the aforementioned All-Stars — or neither — wind up on the open market.