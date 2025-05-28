The Summer of Trades
The Jake Fischer Latest delves into the expected frenzy of roster movement many teams are forecasting this offseason
Summertime doesn't officially start until June 20 according to the pesky calendar, but why hold off on the hoopla?
Why, indeed, when so many NBA front offices are already forecasting a significant amount of trade activity that could very well involve Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Phoenix's Kevin Durant and maybe even a Boston Celtic or two.
The Summer of Trades.
That is what many teams out there are bracing for ... whether both of the aforementioned All-Stars — or neither — wind up on the open market.