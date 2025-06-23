The seventh new champion in the NBA's last seven seasons.

The ninth champion crowned by Adam Silver in his 12 postseasons as NBA commissioner.

The Oklahoma City Thunder.

It has been a lively night in our digital sports bar known as Substack Chat, watching Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder finally finish off the Indiana Pacers with a Game 7 triumph to end the season in the manner that their regular season dominance told us it should in the enclosed piece:

It has been an emotionally draining night, too, after watching the devastation of a suspected Achilles tear for Tyrese Haliburton.

Look ahead with us to what's next in the NBA after a postseason that, like it or not, is bound to be remembered for its devastating injuries (Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum and Haliburton) as much as the Pacers' crazy comebacks and their Cinderella ride that pushed OKC farther than anyone ever imagined.