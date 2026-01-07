Trae Young's tenure in Atlanta is truly nearing its inevitable end.

As our publisher reported above Monday night, Washington has emerged as a very viable landing spot for the four-time NBA All-Star point guard. Additional salary would be needed to complete such a deal, but CJ McCollum going back to Atlanta gets the Wizards a long way toward making this trade happen.

As for the inevitable part ...

Among the three high-profile lead guards perceived to be available this Trade Season, I've been saying for some time now that Young has always loomed as the most likely to be dealt before the Feb. 5 trade buzzer in comparison to Memphis' Ja Morant and Charlotte's LaMelo Ball. He might also prove to be the only one who actually changes teams in-season after it became apparent rather quickly during the offseason that the Hawks and Young would not be coming together on a contract extension.

Let's dive into where everything stands on this story after Washington's serious interest was revealed Monday by the old man: