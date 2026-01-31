The Stein Line

The Stein Line

Kim P
24m

❤️ the commercial!

The jersey retirement brought me back to the old days watching Aguirre play for DePaul Blue Devil legend Ray Meyer - fun times!

Jason Walker
11m

Hated the Aguirre trade at the time and it hasn’t gotten any better - such a special player. Touching scene with him Thursday.

