Maybe it's time to move the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza to the end of the (traditional) work week and re-name it The Friday Freebie.

Something always seems to intervene and steer this piece off of its Tuesday track.

I must say, though, that it's been a very newsy and nostalgic week here at Stein Line HQ. Beyond the fact that the Feb. 5 trade deadline is fast approaching, Mark Aguirre's jersey retirement ceremony in Dallas on Thursday night had me swept up in the moment for days in advance.

I promise you I wasn't kidding when I tweeted below that I watched the famed Converse commercial starring Aguirre alongside Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Kevin McHale, Bernard King and Larry Bird about a hundred times. There's no real mystery behind it. Seeing that 30-second spot takes you right back to the NBA's 1980s boom and, for anyone in my age range who loved #thisleague back then, can't help but make you feel instantly young again.

It's obviously time to get locked back into Trade Season mode, but I had an absolute blast seeing so many players from the 1980s Mavericks who gathered in Aguirre's honor. Also there: Former Mavericks assistant coach Bob Weiss, who not only played for my Buffalo Braves in the 1970s but was the first head coach I ever covered as a beat writer when The Los Angeles Daily News threw me onto the Clippers' beat in February 1994 and changed my life forever.

Such a small world sometimes.

I also came away with some clutch swag before returning to the home dungeon to basically lock myself inside for the final week before the deadline:

OK, OK. Enough reminiscing. Back to the Trade Season grind.

Here's a One More Time link to Thursday's very, very deep dive on the Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Landscape and, below it, links to everything else The People's Insider Jake Fischer and I wrote this week:

All-Star Reserves

This is another painful admission, but this Friday Freebie marks the first instance that we've addressed All-Star selections in any depth this winter.

I want to blame my overly busy schedule lately on the early nature of the Trae Young-to-Washington trade on Jan. 9 … plus the chaos of an uncharacteristic England trip in mid-January … capped by the suffocating nature of the Giannis Sweepstakes and Monday's looming anniversary of what is simply known as The Trade.

Those, though, are just excuses.

It's totally my fault that we haven't had any meaningful debate here yet about reserve selections. The good news: There's amazingly still time. Unlike the old TNT format that would have unveiled the results Thursday, we won't learn the identities of the seven reserves in each conference until the debut of Sunday Night Basketball on NBC this weekend, so you still have a window to get into the comments and tell us who you think should be selected.

Here are the starters in each conference:

The coaches in each conference have already turned in their reserve selections. Milwaukee's Antetokounmpo will obviously need an injury replacement chosen by NBA commissioner Adam Silver, but the new rules in place for All-Star Weekend dictate that there must be a minimum of 16 All-Stars who were born in the United States and eight international All-Stars. If there is a shortfall in either category after the coaches' picks are revealed, Silver must name extra All-Stars in the appropriate category until there are at least 16 and 8.

We repeat: Share your own reserve selections for each conference in the comments section below. Name seven players each from the West and the East … with no requirement to adhere to positions. Are All-Star breakthroughs forthcoming for Denver's Jamal Murray and Portland's Deni Avdija? For Atlanta's Jalen Johnson, Brooklyn's Michael Porter Jr. and Detroit's Jalen Duren? Does Chet Holmgren get in as the Thunder's second representative? Is Kawhi Leonard a lock to land an active hosting role for the weekend on behalf of the Clippers? How will Silver wedge the Lakers' LeBron James into proceedings?

(Substack) Note(s) of the Week

