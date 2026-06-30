The NBA calendar runs on Eastern Time.

Which means it was indeed June 30th — Free Agency Day in #thisleague — when this story went live.

The marketplace officially opens tonight at 6 PM ET, which also marks the start of the league's new calendar year. And Monday, for the record, delivered yet another trade jolt to continue a week's worth of tremors leaguewide: The shock trade of Ja Morant to (checks notes) Portland in a very Trae Young-like deal that, as with Young-to-Washington in January, stunningly featured no draft compensation going the Memphis Grizzlies' way

What next? What are the updates on LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler and so many more protagonists generating trade and free agency headlines?

Here is the latest on, well, everything that your trusty Intel-chasing duo was hearing on all of the above and LOTS more, actually, as of Tuesday's wee hours:

Question: The only certainty about LeBron's free agency entering Monday's business?