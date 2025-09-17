The Stein Line

The Stein Line

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deven's avatar
Deven
3h

My pleasure as always Marc 🙏

Love doing fun projects like this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bruce Bernstein's avatar
Bruce Bernstein
5h

Western Conference Predictions ...

1. OKC Thunder

2. Houston Rockets

3. Denver Nuggets

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

5. LA Clippers

6. San Antonio Spurs

7. LA Lakers

8. Dallas Mavericks

9. Golden State Warriors

10. Memphis Grizzlies

11. Sacramento Kings

12. Portland Trailblazers

13. Phoenix Suns

14. Utah Jazz

15. New Orleans Pelicans

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Marc Stein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture