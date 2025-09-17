The community has spoken.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will again be the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference when the 2026 playoffs begin next April … according to The Stein Line 100.

We recently invited readers of The Stein Line to help me compile Community Preseason Predictions for the East and West in 2025-26. The goal, once again, was to attract 100 respondents to the survey and we got to 103 in the end, resulting in a strong panel to create a 1-to-15 ladder for the first of two preseason forecasts that we're dropping this month. (Editor's note: I could have posted this Tuesday night after an array of unmovable work commitments but decided it would be best shared in daylight hours … making this one of those Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganzas that actually published on a Wednesday. Apologies!)

Teams got 15 points for each first-place vote, 14 points for each second-place vote, 13 points for each third-place vote ... all the way down to one point for every 15th-place vote.

So ...

Cleveland's 69 first-place votes were worth 1,035 points according to the rules of this system. The New York Knicks' 29 first-place votes and 60 second-place votes were worth 1,275 points. And Brooklyn's 73 15th-place votes were worth — you guessed it — 73 points.

With the five teams who play their first preseason games abroad due to open training camps next week — New York, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Phoenix and New Orleans — and the other 25 teams following up by holding their annual Media Day on Sept. 29, here is how we as a village project the East's 1-to-15 regular season to play out:



1. Cavaliers (1,501 points)

2. Knicks (1,452)

3. Magic (1,305)

4. Hawks (1,165)

5. Pistons (1,135)

6. Bucks (1,046)

7. 76ers (811)

8. Heat (779)

9. Celtics (778)

10. Pacers (687)

11. Raptors (559)

12. Bulls (428)

13. Hornets (332)

14. Wizards (236)

15. Nets (146)

Some process notes and reflections:

🏀 The Cavaliers, after last season's stunning regular season success, were picked to win the East by 69 of 103 voters. Last season, when The Stein Line 100 made its debut, Boston collected 78 of 100 first-place votes.

🏀 The Hawks narrowly claimed the No. 4 seed over Detroit. The Pistons were actually one of just four teams to pick up a first-place vote along with Cleveland, New York and Orlando, but Atlanta crucially landed eight second-place votes (behind only the Knicks and Cavaliers).

🏀 Take a close look at the eighth and ninth spots. That's no misprint: One measly point separates No. 8 Miami and No. 9 Boston. It literally cannot get closer!

🏀 Here are the six selections that more than half our community agreed on: Nets at No. 15 (73 votes), Cavaliers at No. 1 (69), Knicks at No. 2 (60), Wizards at No. 14 (59), Magic at No. 3 (57), Hornets at No. 13 (56) and Bulls at No. 12 (53).

🏀 I guess the community is trying to tell me that I do have too much faith in Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to have placed them at No. 4 on my ballot below. Yet you clearly did agree with me that Washington is going to escape the East basement and hand those keys to Brooklyn.

This was my 1-to-15 East ladder in the original story published on Sept. 3 seeking your votes:



1. Cavaliers

2. Knicks

3. Magic

4. Bucks

5. Hawks

6. Pistons

7. 76ers

8. Heat

9. Pacers

10. Celtics

11. Raptors

12. Bulls

13. Hornets

14. Wizards

15. Nets

Our trusty tabulator Deven P. then did the truly hard work by going through every submission to handle all of the requisite math. We'll unveil the West's 1-to-15 ladder next week and thanks once again, Deven P., for your dogged tallying.

Wait!

We also still need your Western Conference selections ASAP. Please weigh in now to help us get to 100 ballots by Sunday:

One more time …

