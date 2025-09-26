The community has once again spoken.

The NBA's Injury Monster, mind you, has also chimed in.

Loudly.

The 100 ballots we were hoping to collect to generate a 1-to-15 predicted finish in the Western Conference for the 2025-26 season indeed had arrived by last Sunday as requested. The catch: They were all submitted with no knowledge of a vital news bulletin that would drop Monday.

That's when the NBA learned that Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet sustained a knee tear at a team mini-camp in The Bahamas that will likely sideline the Rockets' floor leader for the entire season.

It's the hugest of problems for Houston and its extremely thin backcourt and complicates matters here, too, since the Rockets were picked by our community to finish second in the West behind the reigning champions from Oklahoma City when voting closed ... by a margin of just two measly points in polling via The Stein Line 100.

I think we can safely presume that Nikola Jokić and his Nuggets would have finished second had VanVleet's fate been known sooner.

Teams get 15 points for each first-place vote in the system employed. It's then 14 points for each second-place vote, 13 points for each third-place vote, 12 points for each fourth-place vote ... all the way down to one point for every 15th-place vote.

I actually thought the Thunder had a shot to command every single first-place vote. They wound up snagging only 86 of the 103 to run away with the No. 1 seed.

Yet the margins could scarcely be slimmer when it came to separating the Rockets and the Nuggets ... only for injury doom to strike before Houston could conduct a single training camp practice with Kevin Durant in the building.

This is how the community voting played out as tabulated by the tireless Deven P. as always:

1. Thunder (1,518 points)

2. Rockets (1,372)

3. Nuggets (1,370)

4. Timberwolves (1,158)

5. Lakers (1.126)

6. Clippers (942)

7. Warriors (900)

8. Mavericks (854)

9. Spurs (835)

10. Grizzlies (607)

11. Trail Blazers (562)

12. Kings (402)

13. Suns (333)

14. Pelicans (243)

15. Jazz (138)

Some notes and reflections on the process:

🏀 The Thunder claimed 74 first-place votes last fall when we did East and West Community Predictions for the first time. I am genuinely surprised that they only received 12 more first-place votes after winning it all and essentially bringing the whole same team back.

🏀 The Nuggets actually got one more first-place vote than the Rockets (7-6) and just as many second-place votes (42 each). Denver even earned 40 third-place votes to Houston's 38, but the Rockets' 13 fourth-place votes to the Nuggets' nine was a key difference-maker.

🏀 To illustrate how much harder it is to handicap the West compared to the East: There were only three selections in the entire process in which more than 50 voters agreed on an outcome. The Thunder garnered those 86 first-place votes. Utah was picked to finish last in the West by 81 of our 103 respondents. And New Orleans was picked to finish 14th in the West by 60 of 103 respondents. When it comes to the Pelicans, of course, you could make a similar statement about where they landed as we did about how the timing of the VanVleet injury seriously affected Houston assessments: All of those New Orleans votes, remember, were tabulated before pictures of the new Zion Williamson circulated this week.

🏀 You'll recall that in the East, by contrast, there were six selections that more than half our community agreed on: Nets at No. 15 (73 votes), Cavaliers at No. 1 (69), Knicks at No. 2 (60), Wizards at No. 14 (59), Magic at No. 3 (57), Hornets at No. 13 (56) and Bulls at No. 12 (53).

This, for the record, was my personal 1-to-15 West ladder as printed in the original story Sept. 14 seeking your West votes:



1. Thunder

2. Rockets

3. Nuggets

4. Lakers

5. Timberwolves

6. Warriors

7. Clippers

8. Mavericks

9. Spurs

10. Trail Blazers

11. Grizzlies

12. Kings

13. Suns

14. Pelicans

15. Jazz



A hearty thank you once again to everyone who shared their 1-to-15 predictions in both conferences ... and to Deven P. for doing the truly hard work by going through every submission to complete all of the requisite math.

Preseason Power Rankings from The Committee (of One), meanwhile, will return in October before Opening Night.