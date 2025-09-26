The Stein Line

The Stein Line

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philly Hoops's avatar
Philly Hoops
1h

How about a POLL on who us loyal readers feel will be the NBA champion this season?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Marc Stein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture