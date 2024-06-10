We've been talking a lot lately, thanks to the Los Angeles Lakers' courtship of Danny Hurley, about the age-old skepticism that greets any college coach who makes the leap to the NBA.



What no one in #thisleague was prepared for: Brad Stevens going from Butler to the Boston Celtics' hot seat and then an all-time heater as the Celtics' lead shot-caller in the front office.



Stevens' greatest hits have all been on display through the first two games of these NBA Finals.