🏀 This Week In Basketball can only marvel at Brad Stevens leaving the college ranks to become an elite NBA ... executive
When Bob Myers said on the ABC/ESPN postgame show Sunday night that Stevens has been Boston's MVP in the NBA Finals so far ... Golden State's former GM wasn't wrong
We've been talking a lot lately, thanks to the Los Angeles Lakers' courtship of Danny Hurley, about the age-old skepticism that greets any college coach who makes the leap to the NBA.
What no one in #thisleague was prepared for: Brad Stevens going from Butler to the Boston Celtics' hot seat and then an all-time heater as the Celtics' lead shot-caller in the front office.
Stevens' greatest hits have all been on display through the first two games of these NBA Finals.