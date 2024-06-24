Some pertinent musings as we prepare for the first two-night draft in NBA history starting Wednesday evening:



🏀 I'm pretty sure that I would have posted this story earlier if A) I didn't focus first on publishing two chatter-filled NBA around-the-league notebooks over the weekend and B) if I wasn't riveted by every second of JJ Redick's introductory news conference Monday afternoon.

But now it's back to the chatter churn and everything I'm hearing via the NBA grapevine …